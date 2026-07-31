Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the life sciences company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.80% from the company's previous close.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $165.18.

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Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.99. 475,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,352. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $127,307.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 37,664 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Illumina reported revenue of approximately $1.16 billion, up 9.4%–9.5% year over year and ahead of the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.31, versus expectations of $1.23 and $1.19 a year earlier. Illumina Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Illumina reported revenue of approximately $1.16 billion, up 9.4%–9.5% year over year and ahead of the $1.13 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.31, versus expectations of $1.23 and $1.19 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its outlook: Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $5.30–$5.40, above the roughly $5.23 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance was set at about $4.6 billion, with the midpoint reportedly modestly ahead of Wall Street expectations. Illumina Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2026 Guidance Revised

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was increased to $5.30–$5.40, above the roughly $5.23 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance was set at about $4.6 billion, with the midpoint reportedly modestly ahead of Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Growth drivers appear durable: Robust clinical demand and continued placements of the NovaSeq X sequencing platform supported the quarter and the guidance increase. Operating performance also improved, with GAAP operating margin of 21.1% and non-GAAP operating margin of 22.5%. Illumina Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Robust clinical demand and continued placements of the NovaSeq X sequencing platform supported the quarter and the guidance increase. Operating performance also improved, with GAAP operating margin of 21.1% and non-GAAP operating margin of 22.5%. Neutral Sentiment: Eli Lilly joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, potentially strengthening Illumina’s position in AI-enabled drug discovery and genomic research, though the near-term financial impact was not disclosed. Eli Lilly Joins Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas

Eli Lilly joined Illumina’s Billion Cell Atlas alliance, potentially strengthening Illumina’s position in AI-enabled drug discovery and genomic research, though the near-term financial impact was not disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Some insider-trading data shows substantially more selling than buying over the past six months. This is a potential sentiment headwind, although it does not appear to be the primary catalyst behind the current move.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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