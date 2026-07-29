Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical research company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $252.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.88.

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IQVIA Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,319,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,333. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $154.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $190.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,063 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 933,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share , ahead of the roughly $3.02–$3.03 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to $4.37 billion , exceeding expectations of approximately $4.30 billion. IQVIA Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

IQVIA reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , ahead of the roughly $3.02–$3.03 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 8.7% year over year to , exceeding expectations of approximately $4.30 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $12.80–$13.00 , above the prior consensus of $12.57, and provided revenue guidance of $17.3–$17.5 billion. Management cited broad-based growth, strong clinical-research demand and record R&D bookings. IQV Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on R&D Bookings, Guidance Raised

The company raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , above the prior consensus of $12.57, and provided revenue guidance of $17.3–$17.5 billion. Management cited broad-based growth, strong clinical-research demand and record R&D bookings. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment strengthened following the report. Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $252 to $287 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside based on the cited share price. Baird Raises IQVIA Price Target

Analyst sentiment strengthened following the report. Robert W. Baird raised its price target from and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying additional upside based on the cited share price. Neutral Sentiment: IQVIA’s earnings beat and guidance increase have put fair value and valuation back in focus. The stock is trading near its 52-week high, with a reported P/E ratio around 30, so continued gains may depend on the company sustaining its growth and bookings momentum. IQVIA Holdings Earnings Beat Keeps Fair Value in Focus

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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