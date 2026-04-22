Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

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Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 3,572.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company's stock.

Five9 Trading Up 1.5%

Five9 stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. Five9 has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Five9 had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Five9's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Five9 from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Five9

About Five9

Five9, Inc NASDAQ: FIVN is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

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