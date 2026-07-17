Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Vishay Intertechnology Call Options (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 8,496 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 5,451 call options.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11,394.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,412 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 173,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 2,206,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,544. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3,731.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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