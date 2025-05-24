Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of GameStop Call Options (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 827,917 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 272% compared to the average volume of 222,847 call options.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. GameStop has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $48.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 184.39 and a beta of -0.76.

GameStop (NYSE:GME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. GameStop's quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameStop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Cohen acquired 500,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $10,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,347,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $804,845,995.10. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 515,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,140,200 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in GameStop by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,381 shares of the company's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GameStop by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company's stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GameStop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company's stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

