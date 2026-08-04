Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Uranium Energy Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 38,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the typical volume of 15,833 call options.

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Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,553,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,248. The company's 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 171,600 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company's stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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