Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 7,525 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 577% compared to the average daily volume of 1,111 call options.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This trade represents a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 128.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DaVita stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.69. 235,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,028. DaVita has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $199.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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