Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,952 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 740% compared to the average daily volume of 2,613 call options.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.36. 2,378,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,661. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $26,282.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,959,188.04. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 323 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $27,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,374,839.54. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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