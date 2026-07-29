Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newmont Call Options (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 37,951 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 22,130 call options.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NEM shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $122.50 to $111.40 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Newmont from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.71. 2,468,123 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,052. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $99.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.55. Newmont has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 33.36%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Newmont's payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here