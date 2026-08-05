Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $208,391.04 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 7,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $208,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,054.88. This trade represents a 26.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Barry Ticho sold 1,795 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $54,891.10.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 634,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,262. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.09% and a negative net margin of 753.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 379.6% during the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 33,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,128,388 shares of the company's stock worth $36,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,373 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Key Stoke Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stoke outlined plans to submit a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) for zorevunersen in the first quarter of 2027, with a potential U.S. launch by early 2028. Management said its approximately $420 million in cash supports development and launch preparations, reducing near-term financing concerns. Stoke outlines rolling NDA in Q1 2027

Stoke outlined plans to submit a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) for zorevunersen in the first quarter of 2027, with a potential U.S. launch by early 2028. Management said its approximately $420 million in cash supports development and launch preparations, reducing near-term financing concerns. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of roughly $9.3 million substantially exceeded the $4.89 million analyst consensus, despite the company remaining unprofitable. The earnings call and business update highlighted continued progress in Stoke’s Dravet syndrome program. Second-quarter 2026 financial results

Second-quarter revenue of roughly $9.3 million substantially exceeded the $4.89 million analyst consensus, despite the company remaining unprofitable. The earnings call and business update highlighted continued progress in Stoke’s Dravet syndrome program. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong. Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $60 price target, while Wedbush maintained Outperform and raised its target to $40. Chardan also reiterated Buy with a $35 target. Analyst ratings

Analyst support remains strong. Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $60 price target, while Wedbush maintained Outperform and raised its target to $40. Chardan also reiterated Buy with a $35 target. Neutral Sentiment: Stoke is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, which could provide additional visibility into its pipeline and regulatory plans but does not represent a new operating update by itself. Canaccord Genuity conference presentation

Stoke is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, which could provide additional visibility into its pipeline and regulatory plans but does not represent a new operating update by itself. Negative Sentiment: Stoke reported a second-quarter loss of $0.93 per share, wider than the approximately $0.80–$0.82 consensus loss and worse than the $0.40 loss a year earlier. HC Wainwright also reduced its FY2029 EPS estimate to $1.55 from $1.63 and FY2030 estimate to $3.56 from $3.74. Second-quarter loss and revenue results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STOK. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Report on STOK

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company's lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Stoke Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stoke Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Stoke Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here