StoneCo Ltd. Announces Special Dividend of $2.53 (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.53 per share on Monday, May 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

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StoneCo Price Performance

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,019,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.95. StoneCo has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $19.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $675.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.26 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 15.38%. Analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd., commonly known as Stone, is a Brazilian financial technology company that provides integrated digital payment solutions and related financial services to merchants. Through its cloud-based platform, Stone enables businesses of all sizes to accept a variety of payment methods, including point-of-sale (POS) terminals, mobile card readers and e-commerce gateways. In addition to payment acceptance, the company offers value-added services such as working capital loans, digital banking products and automated billing tools designed to help merchants manage cash flow and streamline operations.

Since its founding in 2012 by André Street and Eduardo Pontes, Stone has focused on serving over half a million merchants across Brazil's retail, restaurant and services sectors.

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