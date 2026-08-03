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Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
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Key Points

  • Stratasys has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from six brokerages: four recommend buying, one rates it a strong buy, and one recommends selling. The average 12-month price target is $12.33.
  • Shares opened at $7.82, near the company’s one-year low of $7.34, with a market capitalization of approximately $673.9 million. Stratasys reported quarterly revenue of $132.7 million and EPS of negative $0.01, slightly exceeding analyst estimates, though revenue declined 2.5% year over year.
  • Institutional investors own 75.77% of Stratasys, with several firms increasing their positions recently, including Pacer Advisors, Moody National Bank Trust Division and Kopion Asset Management.
  • Interested in Stratasys? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.3333.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSYS. Zacks Research raised shares of Stratasys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Stratasys from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.94. Stratasys has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.140 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 83,637 shares of the technology company's stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 947,970 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,867 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 1,071.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $11,107,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company's product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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