Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Lowered to $186.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 99.40% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSTR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Strategy from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.94.

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Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $93.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.54. Strategy has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $414.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($24.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($22.26). The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 6,102.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Strategy will post 57.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 1,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $241,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,088.96. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 354 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $43,839.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,122.56. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,265 and have sold 181,422 shares valued at $23,144,128. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth $202,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Strategy by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Strategy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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