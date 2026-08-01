Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.55.

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Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of -1.50.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the company's stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 30,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 474.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 176,060 shares of the company's stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 145,434 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 105.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,234 shares of the company's stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 32,524 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,480,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics NASDAQ: GPCR is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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