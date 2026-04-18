Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.1053.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

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Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 112.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Stryker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,364 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.4%

SYK opened at $343.09 on Friday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $319.32 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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