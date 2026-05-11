Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $283.36 and last traded at $284.4610, with a volume of 62515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.47.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $340.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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