Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $371.00 to $358.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $375.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.50.

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Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $321.22 on Friday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $401.99. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average price is $317.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in Stryker by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in Stryker by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,398 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,008.0% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 131,471 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 119,605 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Stryker by 15.9% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,584 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.69 , ahead of the $3.49 consensus estimate and up 17.9% year over year. Revenue rose 9.4% to $6.59 billion, broadly matching expectations, as demand remained strong for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Reuters earnings article

Stryker reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , ahead of the $3.49 consensus estimate and up 17.9% year over year. Revenue rose 9.4% to $6.59 billion, broadly matching expectations, as demand remained strong for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Positive Sentiment: Management reported 9% organic sales growth, a 66% adjusted gross margin and progress recovering from the March cyberattack. The company also resumed share repurchases, potentially supporting earnings and shareholder returns. MassDevice cyberattack recovery article

Management reported 9% organic sales growth, a 66% adjusted gross margin and progress recovering from the March cyberattack. The company also resumed share repurchases, potentially supporting earnings and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Stryker reaffirmed a strong 2026 outlook, forecasting 8.3%-9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95-$15.10. The midpoint is generally in line with Wall Street expectations, while the narrowed range signals improved visibility. Stryker 2026 outlook article

Stryker reaffirmed a strong 2026 outlook, forecasting 8.3%-9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95-$15.10. The midpoint is generally in line with Wall Street expectations, while the narrowed range signals improved visibility. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated research coverage on Stryker, adding another institutional view, although the initial rating and target were not provided in the available report. UBS coverage article

UBS initiated research coverage on Stryker, adding another institutional view, although the initial rating and target were not provided in the available report. Negative Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target from $371 to $358, leaving only limited implied upside, although it maintained a Buy rating. The reduced target may weigh on sentiment, particularly with Stryker trading at roughly 40 times earnings. BTIG price target article

BTIG Research lowered its price target from $371 to $358, leaving only limited implied upside, although it maintained a rating. The reduced target may weigh on sentiment, particularly with Stryker trading at roughly 40 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the EPS beat, the stock declined after quarterly sales came in essentially in line with estimates. Investors may also remain concerned about lingering operational effects and costs from the cyberattack, as well as the premium valuation.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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