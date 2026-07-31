Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $371.00 to $358.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stryker traded as low as $317.62 and last traded at $322.0220. Approximately 881,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,349,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.04.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.40.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

More Stryker News

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.69 , ahead of the $3.49 consensus estimate and up 17.9% year over year. Revenue rose 9.4% to $6.59 billion, broadly matching expectations, as demand remained strong for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Reuters earnings article

Stryker reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , ahead of the $3.49 consensus estimate and up 17.9% year over year. Revenue rose 9.4% to $6.59 billion, broadly matching expectations, as demand remained strong for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Positive Sentiment: Management reported 9% organic sales growth, a 66% adjusted gross margin and progress recovering from the March cyberattack. The company also resumed share repurchases, potentially supporting earnings and shareholder returns. MassDevice cyberattack recovery article

Management reported 9% organic sales growth, a 66% adjusted gross margin and progress recovering from the March cyberattack. The company also resumed share repurchases, potentially supporting earnings and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Stryker reaffirmed a strong 2026 outlook, forecasting 8.3%-9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95-$15.10. The midpoint is generally in line with Wall Street expectations, while the narrowed range signals improved visibility. Stryker 2026 outlook article

Stryker reaffirmed a strong 2026 outlook, forecasting 8.3%-9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95-$15.10. The midpoint is generally in line with Wall Street expectations, while the narrowed range signals improved visibility. Neutral Sentiment: UBS initiated research coverage on Stryker, adding another institutional view, although the initial rating and target were not provided in the available report. UBS coverage article

UBS initiated research coverage on Stryker, adding another institutional view, although the initial rating and target were not provided in the available report. Negative Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target from $371 to $358, leaving only limited implied upside, although it maintained a Buy rating. The reduced target may weigh on sentiment, particularly with Stryker trading at roughly 40 times earnings. BTIG price target article

BTIG Research lowered its price target from $371 to $358, leaving only limited implied upside, although it maintained a rating. The reduced target may weigh on sentiment, particularly with Stryker trading at roughly 40 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the EPS beat, the stock declined after quarterly sales came in essentially in line with estimates. Investors may also remain concerned about lingering operational effects and costs from the cyberattack, as well as the premium valuation.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 7.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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