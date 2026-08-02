STUB (NYSE:STUB) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STUB from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STUB from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of STUB in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of STUB from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of STUB to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

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STUB Price Performance

Shares of STUB stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. STUB has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.56.

STUB (NYSE:STUB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $446.05 million during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STUB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Streams sold 28,531 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $371,473.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,561,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,325,808.44. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nayaab Islam sold 2,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $39,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,451,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,412,015.64. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,046. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STUB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STUB in the first quarter worth $868,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STUB by 56,638.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276,882 shares of the company's stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 276,394 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STUB in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Galaxy Digital Inc. acquired a new position in STUB in the 1st quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new position in STUB in the 1st quarter worth $4,117,000.

About STUB

Stubhub Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides an online marketplace to buy and sell tickets for sports, concerts, theater, festivals and other live events. Stubhub Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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