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Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Sturm, Ruger beat quarterly expectations: EPS was $0.52 versus the $0.42 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $158.06 million compared with expectations of $128.54 million.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share from $0.08, resulting in an annualized dividend of $0.44 and a 1.2% yield.
  • Shares traded near $37.87, while analysts maintained a consensus “Hold” rating and a $46 price target; insiders purchased 7,500 shares worth approximately $288,615 over the prior three months.
  • Interested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $158.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.54 million.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 123,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,870. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $603.77 million, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is presently -60.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Phillip Widman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,717,904. This trade represents a 12.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd William Seyfert purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,725. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $288,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,777 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

See Also

Earnings History for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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