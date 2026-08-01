Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RGR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.00.

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Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

RGR opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.94 million, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $158.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Bruce T. Pettet bought 1,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $303,403.34. This trade represents a 15.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd William Seyfert purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,725. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,615 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $15,916,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $9,486,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $8,011,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,510 shares of the company's stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 122,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $3,805,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

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