Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $551.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $575.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Suburban Propane Partners's payout ratio is 65.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Suburban Propane Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suburban Propane Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,871 shares of the energy company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,082 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company's stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. NYSE: SPH is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, that provides propane and related energy services to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers. As one of the largest propane retailers in the United States, the company delivers propane gas, heating oil, diesel fuel and natural gas throughout its service territories. In addition to fuel distribution, Suburban Propane offers HVAC installation, maintenance and repair services, as well as safety inspections and equipment leasing to support customers' energy needs.

The company's core business centers on the delivery of propane for space and water heating, cooking and agricultural applications.

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