Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.842-0.842 EPS.

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Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $25.93. 1,550,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,679. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMFG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,541,139 shares of the bank's stock valued at $416,390,000 after acquiring an additional 404,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,743,128 shares of the bank's stock worth $96,140,000 after purchasing an additional 147,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,886,033 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,151,904 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,712 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company's stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc (SMFG) is a Tokyo-based financial holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through a network of domestic and international subsidiaries. Established in 2002 as a holding company for the Sumitomo Mitsui banking operations, SMFG's core banking business is conducted primarily through its main operating bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), alongside other affiliates covering trust banking, securities, leasing and consumer finance.

The group's product and service mix spans corporate and commercial banking, retail deposit and loan services, trade and project finance, cash management, syndicated lending, foreign exchange and treasury services, and capital markets and investment banking activities through its securities arm.

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