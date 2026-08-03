Summit Midstream Partners (SMC) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $139.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.88 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SMC opened at $30.84 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50.

Summit Midstream Partners announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James David Johnston sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $77,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,610.04. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $543,328. The trade was a 37.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 42.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,759 shares of the company's stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company's stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides gathering, compression, processing and transportation services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil in key U.S. onshore basins. The company's assets include a network of intrastate and interstate pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities designed to serve producers, marketers and end users throughout the Appalachian, Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

In the Appalachian region, Summit operates extensive gathering lines and multiple gas-processing complexes connected to the Mountaineer NGL Hub, one of the largest fractionation and storage hubs in the Mid-Atlantic.

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