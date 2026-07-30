Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU has received an average rating of "Buy" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.6667.

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A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised Suncor Energy to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE:SU opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Suncor Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 172.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 50,278 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,142 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company's operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

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