Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $498,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,353.80. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $680,500.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00.

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Sunrun Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 1,967,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,588,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.36. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $722.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.50 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.88%.Sunrun's revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sunrun from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.81.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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