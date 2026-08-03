Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) CFO Wyk Alinda Van Sells 22,644 Shares of Stock

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 22,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $316,336.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,097.02. The trade was a 45.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Wyk Alinda Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,080,066.90.

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Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

NYSE SGHC traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $13.74. 2,844,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,574. Super Group has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $584.75 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,964 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SGHC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SGHC

About Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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