Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5% - Should You Sell?

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.7340. 499,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,180,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGHC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. On average, analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Super Group (SGHC)

In other news, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 25,356 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $329,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. This represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,080,066.90. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 104,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company's stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,437,534 shares of the company's stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,791,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,920,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,946,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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