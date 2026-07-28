Super Group (SGHC) (SGHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $659.8960 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $584.75 million. On average, analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

SGHC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 391,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,063. Super Group has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)'s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Transactions at Super Group (SGHC)

In other Super Group (SGHC) news, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 25,356 shares of Super Group (SGHC) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $329,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,080,066.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 104,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group (SGHC)

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 19.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGHC has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

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