Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.5714.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

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Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $62.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.8% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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