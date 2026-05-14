Free Trial
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Super Micro Computer shares rose 3.2% on Thursday, extending recent post-earnings momentum as investors reacted to upbeat AI server demand and ongoing short-covering in the stock.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally cautious-to-constructive: Northland Securities raised earnings estimates and lifted its price target to $34, while other firms such as Goldman Sachs kept a sell rating. The consensus rating remains Hold with a target price of $38.43.
  • Despite strong revenue growth, legal and internal-control concerns remain overhangs. The company reported quarterly EPS above estimates, but revenue fell short of expectations, and ongoing class-action headlines plus lingering material weaknesses in internal controls could pressure sentiment.
  • Interested in Super Micro Computer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.03. Approximately 32,179,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 36,971,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Shares are being supported by continued post-earnings momentum, with the market reacting to upbeat guidance tied to strong AI server demand and ongoing short-covering in a heavily shorted stock. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple earnings estimates for Super Micro, signaling improving outlooks for FY2026 and FY2027 as demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Needham and Mizuho also maintained constructive views on the stock, with recent price targets clustering near or above current levels, reinforcing investor confidence in the turnaround story. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: An article highlighting the potential value of a $1,000 investment over the past decade is more of a retrospective interest piece than a current stock catalyst. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: GraniteShares’ weekly ETF distribution notice appears unrelated to Super Micro’s fundamentals and should have limited direct impact on SMCI shares. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Ongoing securities class action headlines, including multiple law-firm deadline reminders and a new complaint alleging disclosure issues tied to AI server sales, remain a legal overhang for Super Micro and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Reports that internal control weaknesses are still lingering may raise concerns about execution, governance, and the durability of the turnaround. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Super Micro Computer Right Now?

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Goldman are all stock piling the same asset… are you?
BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Goldman are all stock piling the same asset… are you?
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Posts Record Q1 Revenue, Raises Q2 Guidance
Rocket Lab Posts Record Q1 Revenue, Raises Q2 Guidance
By Ryan Hasson | May 8, 2026
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines