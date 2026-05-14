Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 3.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.03. Approximately 32,179,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 36,971,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

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Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shares are being supported by continued post-earnings momentum, with the market reacting to upbeat guidance tied to strong AI server demand and ongoing short-covering in a heavily shorted stock. Article Title

Shares are being supported by continued post-earnings momentum, with the market reacting to upbeat guidance tied to strong AI server demand and ongoing short-covering in a heavily shorted stock. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple earnings estimates for Super Micro, signaling improving outlooks for FY2026 and FY2027 as demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. Article Title

Northland Securities raised multiple earnings estimates for Super Micro, signaling improving outlooks for FY2026 and FY2027 as demand for AI infrastructure remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Needham and Mizuho also maintained constructive views on the stock, with recent price targets clustering near or above current levels, reinforcing investor confidence in the turnaround story. Article Title

Needham and Mizuho also maintained constructive views on the stock, with recent price targets clustering near or above current levels, reinforcing investor confidence in the turnaround story. Neutral Sentiment: An article highlighting the potential value of a $1,000 investment over the past decade is more of a retrospective interest piece than a current stock catalyst. Article Title

An article highlighting the potential value of a $1,000 investment over the past decade is more of a retrospective interest piece than a current stock catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GraniteShares’ weekly ETF distribution notice appears unrelated to Super Micro’s fundamentals and should have limited direct impact on SMCI shares. Article Title

GraniteShares’ weekly ETF distribution notice appears unrelated to Super Micro’s fundamentals and should have limited direct impact on SMCI shares. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing securities class action headlines, including multiple law-firm deadline reminders and a new complaint alleging disclosure issues tied to AI server sales, remain a legal overhang for Super Micro and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Ongoing securities class action headlines, including multiple law-firm deadline reminders and a new complaint alleging disclosure issues tied to AI server sales, remain a legal overhang for Super Micro and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports that internal control weaknesses are still lingering may raise concerns about execution, governance, and the durability of the turnaround. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,374 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 12.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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