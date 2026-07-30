Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 7.9% - Still a Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $27.73. 37,071,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 43,938,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 7.9%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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