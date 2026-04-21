Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.3% - Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.43. Approximately 29,503,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 36,132,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

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Key Stories Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $136,569,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,300,610,000 after buying an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 833.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,939,536 shares of the company's stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 2,624,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock worth $291,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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