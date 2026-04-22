Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 2.6% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.18. 24,713,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 35,936,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Super Micro Computer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Super Micro Computer wasn't on the list.

While Super Micro Computer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here