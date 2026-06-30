Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 4.2% Higher - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.33. 55,773,918 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 43,908,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

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Super Micro Computer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company's revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $488,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $1,866,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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