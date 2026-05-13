Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2.4% - What's Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 25,182,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 36,991,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

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Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple earnings estimates for Super Micro, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly forecasts, suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Northland Securities raised multiple earnings estimates for Super Micro, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly forecasts, suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho increased its price target on SMCI to $36 from $30, indicating analysts still see some upside despite keeping a neutral rating.

Mizuho increased its price target on SMCI to $36 from $30, indicating analysts still see some upside despite keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: Super Micro also named Vik Malyala as Chief Business Officer, a move aimed at strengthening partnerships and business development. Article: Supermicro Appoints Vik Malyala as Chief Business Officer

Super Micro also named Vik Malyala as Chief Business Officer, a move aimed at strengthening partnerships and business development. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and news coverage noted Super Micro remains a closely watched AI hardware name, with some commentary pointing to continued demand for its server products, though this was not enough to offset the legal overhang. Article: Supermicro Appoints Vik Malyala as Chief Business Officer

Analysts and news coverage noted Super Micro remains a closely watched AI hardware name, with some commentary pointing to continued demand for its server products, though this was not enough to offset the legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline in an ongoing securities class action against Super Micro, keeping fraud allegations in the spotlight and adding uncertainty for shareholders.

Multiple law firms issued reminders about the May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline in an ongoing securities class action against Super Micro, keeping fraud allegations in the spotlight and adding uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman filed a new securities class action alleging Super Micro and executives concealed an illegal scheme involving AI servers and restricted Nvidia chips sold to China, intensifying legal risk. Article: Hagens Berman Files New Securities Class Action Against Super Micro Computer (SMCI) And Its Senior Executives

Hagens Berman filed a new securities class action alleging Super Micro and executives concealed an illegal scheme involving AI servers and restricted Nvidia chips sold to China, intensifying legal risk. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage said Super Micro’s internal control weaknesses continue to linger after earlier smuggling-related allegations, reinforcing concerns about governance and reporting quality. Article: Super Micro’s internal control weaknesses linger

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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