SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

SuperCom, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and traded as high as $12.87. SuperCom shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 237,435 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPCB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SuperCom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SuperCom from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SuperCom

SuperCom Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 million, a PE ratio of 238.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.47. SuperCom had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SuperCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SuperCom in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SuperCom in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SuperCom by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company's stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. NASDAQ: SPCB is a technology firm specializing in electronic monitoring, digital identity and secure IoT solutions. The company develops and delivers hardware and software platforms designed to monitor individuals in correctional and pre-trial settings, as well as to provide secure digital identity credentials for governments and commercial clients. SuperCom's core offerings include GPS and radio frequency (RF) tracking devices, biometric readers, secure communications modules and cloud-based monitoring portals.

In addition to correctional monitoring, SuperCom has expanded into the digital identity and eHealth sectors.

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