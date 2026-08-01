SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of SuperX AI Technology in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

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SuperX AI Technology Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ SUPX opened at $6.49 on Friday. SuperX AI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperX AI Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SuperX AI Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,091,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in SuperX AI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,224,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of SuperX AI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $8,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SuperX AI Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SuperX AI Technology by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period.

SuperX AI Technology Company Profile

Supertex, Inc is a producer of high voltage analog and mixed signal semiconductor components. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), utilizing high voltage DMOS, HVCMOS and HVBiCMOS analog and mixed signal technologies. These ICs are used in the medical ultrasound imaging, light emitting diodes (LED) backlighting for monitors and liquid-crystal display (LCD) television (TVs), LED general lighting, telecommunications, printer, flat panel display, industrial and consumer product industries.

Further Reading

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