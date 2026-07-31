Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.67.

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GATX Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $181.39 on Friday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $148.20 and a fifty-two week high of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.63. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.17.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $580.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GATX by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 173 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GATX this week:

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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