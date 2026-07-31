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Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
GATX logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Susquehanna raised GATX’s price target to $220 from $218 and maintained a positive rating, implying 21.28% upside from the previous close. Analysts overall have a consensus “Buy” rating with an average target of $218.67.
  • GATX reported strong second-quarter results, with EPS of $2.84 beating estimates by $0.38 and rising from $2.06 year over year. Revenue increased 34.8% to $580.1 million, though it fell short of the $598.8 million consensus forecast.
  • Management set fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $9.90–$10.30, supported by rail operations, fleet integration and investment activity; 93.14% of shares are held by institutional investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GATX

GATX Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $181.39 on Friday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $148.20 and a fifty-two week high of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.63. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.17.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.38. GATX had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $580.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GATX by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 173 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GATX this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings exceeded expectations: GATX reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.84, up from $2.06 a year earlier and $0.38 above the $2.46 analyst consensus. Net income increased to $103.4 million from $75.5 million. GATX Corporation Reports 2026 Second-Quarter Results
  • Positive Sentiment: 2026 earnings outlook was raised: Management now expects full-year EPS of $9.90 to $10.30, compared with the prior outlook and roughly $9.99 consensus. The company cited contributions from its rail businesses, the Wells Fargo Rail fleet integration, and continued investment activity. GATX boosts earnings guidance after strong quarterly results
  • Positive Sentiment: Key operating trends were favorable: North American Rail segment profit rose to $118.5 million from $96.6 million, fleet utilization reached 98%, and Engine Leasing segment profit more than doubled to $66.4 million. Revenue also grew 34.8% year over year to $580.1 million. GATX raises 2026 EPS outlook after $103.4 million Q2 profit
  • Neutral Sentiment: Valuation views are mixed: Some analysis suggests GATX is discounted and potentially about 17% undervalued, but fair-value estimates differ, limiting the valuation catalyst. GATX stock looks discounted on earnings but mixed on fair value
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of expectations: Quarterly sales of $580.1 million missed the $598.8 million consensus estimate. Investors may also note reported insider activity consisted of several sales and no purchases over the past six months. GATX misses Q2 revenue estimates

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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