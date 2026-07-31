Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Price

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $680.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $459.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $568.00.

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Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $501.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $625.98. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.32.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology's revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 750 shares in the company, valued at $317,895. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,240 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Key Carpenter Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $620 from $450 and upgraded CRS to “Buy,” implying approximately 23.6% upside from the referenced trading level. The higher target reflects continued confidence in Carpenter’s earnings outlook and demand for its specialty materials. Benzinga

implying approximately 23.6% upside from the referenced trading level. The higher target reflects continued confidence in Carpenter’s earnings outlook and demand for its specialty materials. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings were stronger than expected: Carpenter reported adjusted EPS of $3.23, ahead of the $3.09 consensus cited by MarketBeat and up from $2.21 a year earlier. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, while profitability remained solid, with a 15.82% net margin and 25.02% return on equity. Carpenter Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Carpenter reported adjusted EPS of $3.23, ahead of the $3.09 consensus cited by MarketBeat and up from $2.21 a year earlier. Revenue increased 12.6% year over year, while profitability remained solid, with a 15.82% net margin and 25.02% return on equity. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and fiscal-year results are likely to be closely evaluated for forward guidance, order trends and demand across Carpenter’s aerospace, defense and industrial end markets. Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call and fiscal-year results are likely to be closely evaluated for forward guidance, order trends and demand across Carpenter’s aerospace, defense and industrial end markets. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was reported at $679.7 million, substantially below the $863.3 million estimate cited by MarketBeat, despite the year-over-year increase. That apparent top-line miss may offset the EPS beat and help explain pressure on the stock, particularly after its substantial run-up over the past year. Carpenter Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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