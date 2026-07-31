Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Universal Display to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.50.

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Universal Display Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $153.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 34.08%.The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Key Universal Display News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of $1.06 per share , exceeding analysts’ estimate of $1.04. However, EPS declined from $1.41 in the year-earlier quarter. Universal Display Corp. Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding analysts’ estimate of $1.04. However, EPS declined from $1.41 in the year-earlier quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The annualized payout is $2.00 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 2.5%. Universal Display Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The annualized payout is $2.00 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 2.5%. Neutral Sentiment: Universal Display maintained strong profitability, with a second-quarter net margin of 34.08% and return on equity of 12.34%, although these figures did not offset concerns about declining revenue.

Universal Display maintained strong profitability, with a second-quarter net margin of 34.08% and return on equity of 12.34%, although these figures did not offset concerns about declining revenue. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $152.16 million , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. The sales shortfall suggests softer demand or timing pressure in the company’s OLED materials and licensing business. Universal Display Misses Q2 Sales Targets

Second-quarter revenue was , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. The sales shortfall suggests softer demand or timing pressure in the company’s OLED materials and licensing business. Negative Sentiment: Management’s fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of approximately $630 million is below analysts’ $646.4 million expectation, reinforcing concerns about slower growth. The stock is also trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week low, indicating weak recent momentum.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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