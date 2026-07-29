Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $118.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock's previous close.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.75.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.97. 2,540,593 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,178. The company's 50-day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Shrier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 937.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,358,000 after buying an additional 221,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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