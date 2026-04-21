Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUZ. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Suzano in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suzano in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Suzano by 4,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,353,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,599 shares of the company's stock worth $54,086,000 after buying an additional 843,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,671 shares of the company's stock worth $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Suzano by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,587 shares of the company's stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,994 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,668,689 shares of the company's stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company's stock.

Suzano Stock Down 0.6%

Suzano stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. Suzano had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 26.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suzano will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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