Suzano (SUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Suzano to post earnings of $0.1743 per share and revenue of $2.2603 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUZ opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Suzano has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suzano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 11,502.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,293 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Suzano by 71.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Suzano by 16.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,017 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Suzano from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suzano presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Suzano

About Suzano

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

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