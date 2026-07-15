Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.10. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ shares last traded at $7.1150, with a volume of 10,501 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVNLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SVNLY

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Stock Down 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

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