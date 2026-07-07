Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.8182.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered Synaptics from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northland Securities cut Synaptics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, June 26th.

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Synaptics Stock Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.99. The stock had a trading volume of 75,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,656. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $1,246,954.61. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. This trade represents a 41.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 692 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,434 shares in the company, valued at $12,306,515. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,694. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company's stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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