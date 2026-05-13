Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.49 and last traded at $131.7010, with a volume of 492357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.59.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In other news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,532.21. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $143,809.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 87,382 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,787.80. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $618,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,333 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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