Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.74.

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Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:SYF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.78. 498,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $533,690.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,423,850.83. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 47,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $3,164,041.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,313,082.36. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 379,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,170,764 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

More Synchrony Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $6.5 billion share repurchase program and announced plans to raise the quarterly dividend (announced $0.30 now, planned increase to $0.34), a capital-return signal that typically supports the stock. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Results

Board approved a $6.5 billion share repurchase program and announced plans to raise the quarterly dividend (announced $0.30 now, planned increase to $0.34), a capital-return signal that typically supports the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat street estimates: $2.27 vs. $2.14 expected (YoY EPS improvement), driven by purchase-volume growth and NIM strength — supports near-term earnings outlook. Earnings Release / Slide Deck

Q1 EPS beat street estimates: $2.27 vs. $2.14 expected (YoY EPS improvement), driven by purchase-volume growth and NIM strength — supports near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: New co-branded and private-label card programs with Chico’s FAS (Chico’s, Soma, White House Black Market) expand Synchrony’s merchant partnerships and rewards footprint — a revenue-growth avenue. Chico's FAS Partnership

New co-branded and private-label card programs with Chico’s FAS (Chico’s, Soma, White House Black Market) expand Synchrony’s merchant partnerships and rewards footprint — a revenue-growth avenue. Neutral Sentiment: Synchrony’s CFO flagged ongoing momentum in consumer spending and card usage — a constructive tone but qualitative; useful context for future quarters. PYMNTS: CFO Comments

Synchrony’s CFO flagged ongoing momentum in consumer spending and card usage — a constructive tone but qualitative; useful context for future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Company published monthly credit-performance metrics (charge-offs, delinquencies) — important for credit risk monitoring but no single shock disclosed in the update. TipRanks: Credit Metrics

Company published monthly credit-performance metrics (charge-offs, delinquencies) — important for credit risk monitoring but no single shock disclosed in the update. Negative Sentiment: BTIG Research downgraded SYF from “buy” to “neutral,” which can pressure the stock by reducing buy-side enthusiasm. Benzinga: BTIG Downgrade

BTIG Research downgraded SYF from “buy” to “neutral,” which can pressure the stock by reducing buy-side enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations: Q1 revenue $3.70B vs. $3.81B est and was down ~7.4% YoY; deposits also declined per commentary — these operational headwinds may temper enthusiasm despite EPS beat. Zacks: Q1 Results

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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