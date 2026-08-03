Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company's current price.

SYF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.89.

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Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. 2,523,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,184. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $907,356,000 after buying an additional 3,494,741 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,494,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 937,296 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $62,555,000 after acquiring an additional 646,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,081,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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