Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock's previous close.

SYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sysco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.08.

Get Sysco alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.025-5.117 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.180-1.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,224 shares of the company's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company's stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

Key Sysco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fourth-quarter results exceeded expectations. Sysco reported $22.12 billion in sales, up 4.7% year over year and above the $21.95 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $1.53 versus expectations of $1.51, supported by volume growth, improved Sysco Brand penetration, sourcing efficiencies and cost controls. Sysco Corporation tops estimates as it points to growing momentum in the U.S.

Sysco reported $22.12 billion in sales, up 4.7% year over year and above the $21.95 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $1.53 versus expectations of $1.51, supported by volume growth, improved Sysco Brand penetration, sourcing efficiencies and cost controls. Positive Sentiment: Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2027 outlook. Sysco expects 6%-7% sales growth and 9%-11% adjusted EPS growth, ahead of consensus forecasts for approximately $88.7 billion in revenue and $4.96 EPS. The outlook includes roughly $100 million of planned efficiency improvements from AI-enabled process, inventory, routing and back-office initiatives. Sysco Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Results

Sysco expects 6%-7% sales growth and 9%-11% adjusted EPS growth, ahead of consensus forecasts for approximately $88.7 billion in revenue and $4.96 EPS. The outlook includes roughly $100 million of planned efficiency improvements from AI-enabled process, inventory, routing and back-office initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Underlying demand and cash generation improved. U.S. Foodservice case volume rose 2.5%, local volume increased 2.6%, and international sales grew 6.7%. Fourth-quarter operating income increased 10.6% to $983 million, while fiscal-year free cash flow rose 16.3% to $2.1 billion. Sysco returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Food distributor Sysco beats quarterly sales estimates

U.S. Foodservice case volume rose 2.5%, local volume increased 2.6%, and international sales grew 6.7%. Fourth-quarter operating income increased 10.6% to $983 million, while fiscal-year free cash flow rose 16.3% to $2.1 billion. Sysco returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance is broadly in line. Sysco’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.18-$1.20 brackets the $1.19 analyst consensus, suggesting steady execution but limited immediate upside from that quarter’s forecast.

Sysco’s first-quarter fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS outlook of $1.18-$1.20 brackets the $1.19 analyst consensus, suggesting steady execution but limited immediate upside from that quarter’s forecast. Negative Sentiment: Sysco stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Mexico and Taylor Farms amid a U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreak. The action is intended to protect customers, but potential supply disruption, product costs and reputational concerns could pressure results if the outbreak persists. Sysco has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms and Mexico

amid a U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreak. The action is intended to protect customers, but potential supply disruption, product costs and reputational concerns could pressure results if the outbreak persists. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and leverage remain watch points. Fiscal-year GAAP net earnings declined 3.9%, fourth-quarter gross margin fell 17 basis points, and net debt was approximately 2.7 times adjusted EBITDA. Investors also continue to monitor financing and integration risks related to the planned Jetro Restaurant Depot acquisition.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Sysco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sysco wasn't on the list.

While Sysco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here